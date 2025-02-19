Watch CBS News
12-year-old girl facing charges after bringing a gun to school in Oswego, Illinois

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A 12-year-old girl is facing charges after police said she brought a gun to a school in Oswego, Illinois on Tuesday. 

According to Oswego police, officers responded to Plank Junior High School after school staff member reported seeing a student with a firearm just before 1:15 p.m.

The school initiated a "hold-in-place" for an hour, and an unloaded gun was recovered from the 12-year-old student, police said. 

Police said the student, who has not been identified due to her age, was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct, one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized storage/possession of a weapon. 

The teen was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to await a hearing. 

