Organizers apologize for blackface performance at Oak Forest, Illinois, community event

Organizers are apologizing after some performers wore blackface at a community event last month.

It happened at the Zespol Wanta and Mloda Wanta Piknik held on July 20 in Oak Forest, Illinois.

Performers at the event did a rendition of a scene from the film "Sister Act," but some wore blackface and costumes that exaggerated their backside.

Baumert Law, representing the organizers Zespol Wanta and Mloda Wanta, issued a statement on their behalf apologizing to residents and community members who felt offended by the performance, as well as to those who viewed the photos online.

"The performers involved are primarily children, members of a youth ensemble, whose intent was solely to present an enthusiastic and lighthearted interpretation of a well-known musical scene. At no point did these young performers, their families, or the organizers intend to insult, ridicule, or harm the feelings or dignity of anyone," attorney Michael Baumert said.

The firm said Zespol Wanta and Mloda Wanta are committed to taking tangible steps to ensure they learn from their mistake.

Read the full statement below:

"On behalf of our clients, we wish to express our most sincere and unequivocal apologies to all individuals and groups who may have felt offended, marginalized, or hurt by elements of the performance, including the use of blackface and any inappropriate portrayals. We have received and heard the concerns voiced by local residents, fellow community members, and those who viewed the images online. We acknowledge these concerns with deep humility, and we are committed to fully understanding the gravity of the impact.

It is important to note that before this matter escalated in public discussion and online forums, neither Zespol Wanta nor Mloda Wanta was given the opportunity to offer an explanation, provide context, or respond directly to the concerns raised.

If any part of the program was received as demeaning, insensitive, or offensive, we express our deep regret. We emphasize again: there was never any intention to question anyone's humanity or inflict emotional pain. Nevertheless, we fully recognize that intent does not erase impact, and we take the resulting harm seriously.

Our group comprises individuals who themselves belong to minority communities, including, notably, the Podhale highlander community. With personal experience in preserving tradition and facing misunderstanding or prejudice, our clients deeply value and celebrate cultural diversity. They know firsthand the importance of fostering mutual respect, belonging, and sensitivity, and they pledge to uphold these values at every event.

This incident has highlighted the need for greater awareness and education around issues of race, representation, and respect. Zespol Wanta and Mloda Wanta commit to taking tangible steps to ensure we learn from this mistake.

We thank all those who brought the issue to our attention and gave us the opportunity to reflect, learn, and improve. Our clients welcome honest feedback and hope this public apology and commitment to change will be the first step in healing and growing together as a stronger, united community.

Once again, on behalf of Zespol Wanta and Mloda Wanta, we extend our heartfelt apologies, heartfelt remorse, and promise of concrete action toward inclusivity and respect for all."