Blackface in performance at Oak Forest, Illinois community event leads to backlash online

CBS News Chicago would like to warn our readers that this story contains photos that are highly offensive and that some readers may find upsetting.

A performance held at a picnic in Oak Forest, Illinois, last month received backlash online after some of the performers wore blackface.

The performance happened on July 20 at the Zespol Wanta and Mloda Wanta Piknik, which was held at the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict religious facility on 147th Street, part of Oak Forest's Polish community.

The picnic advertised that a rendition of a scene from the film "Sister Act" would be performed. But when it came time for that performance, not everyone was prepared for what followed.

Magda Purkała, who attends the picnics as a way for her and her children to socialize, said she was shocked by what she saw.

"The host announced that he has special guests from Africa, and that they are backstage," she said. "Then the 'guests' came onstage and I was immediately feeling uncomfortable and inappropriate. A woman was dressed in a very stereotypical caricature of a Black woman. She had a exaggerated butt and Black face, and practiced with gospel style vocals. The performance started and the host announced another special guest, which was a man who was supposed to represent a famous Black rap musician."

She sent CBS News Chicago just some of the images from the performance that have since been shared online.

Magda Purkała

Purkała said this is the first time she's witnessed this behavior at the picnics she attended.

"I felt disgusted and appalled," she said. "I do not understand how anyone thinks blackface in 2025 is appropriate. Mocking people and cultures is never okay and I'm especially disappointed in the host and organizer, who have dismissed the criticism and tried to downplay the performance as a 'parody.' Polish stereotypes exist and Polish people know how hurtful and damaging they are, so why mock and stereotype other cultures? It's racism, plain and simple. Shame on those who approved the performance."

Magda Purkała

Purkała said she will no longer attend the events if similar performances were to happen again.

"I would say I hope they learned a lesson from this, apologize, so we can move forward as a community. People want to have a good time at these events and celebrate our cultures. Let's be mindful of others and include them in our festivities," she said.

While the city did not sponsor the event, CBS News Chicago reached out to them for comment and received a reply from the mayor's office that said, "The first and only message the City of Oak Forest received regarding the performance came in through our Facebook page on Saturday, July 26. We are not aware of any input or complaints from residents."

The office added:

"The City of Oak Forest is deeply disturbed by the performance during the Zespol Wanta Charity Picnic on Saturday, July 20 at the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict property. While the picnic was a permitted event, it was not a city-sponsored event. This incredibly insensitive performance does not reflect the values, beliefs or ideals of our community."

The Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement:

"The recent picnic event was organized solely by the Polish WANTA folk dance group. It was not sponsored, co-hosted, or affiliated with any parish of the Archdiocese of Chicago. The group rented the grounds from the Benedictine Sisters in Oak Forest for the occasion. At the start of the event, a Cistercian Father from Willow Springs was invited to celebrate the Mass. This was the extent of the Catholic Church's involvement."

CBS News Chicago has also reached out to the monastery for comment, but has yet to hear back.