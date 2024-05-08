Organizations tour United Center ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several organizations were in Chicago Wednesday in preparation for the Democratic National Convention this summer.

The Democratic National Convention Committee said 150 representatives from various groups were in town on Wednesday. They toured the United Center, which is hosting official convention programming.

"We want you to have a really, really good experience with this convention, because we know that when you leave the convention, you have to do the hard work," Democratic National Convention Chair Minyon Moore told those gathered at the stadium Wednesday.

The convention is taking place from Monday, Aug. 19, to Thursday, Aug. 22.

Last week, Mayor Brandon Johnson said Chicago Police are continuing to work with the U.S. Secret Service on security plans around the United Center and McCormick Place during the convention.

Protest groups have filed at least two federal lawsuits accusing the city of improperly denying permits for planned protest marches during the DNC.

In March, groups planning pro-Palestinian protest marches during the DNC sued the city after they were denied permits to march within a block of the United Center on the first and last of the convention. Earlier this week, a coalition of reproductive rights advocacy groups sued the city for denying them permits to march on Michigan Avenue.

In denying those permit applications, the Chicago Department of Transportation told protest groups their planned marches would "substantially and unnecessarily interfere with traffic in the area" and that there would not be enough police officers or other city employees available to regulate traffic and ensure public safety.

The city offered to let both groups march down Columbus Drive through Grant Park instead, but both groups have said that alternative route is unacceptable, because their demonstrations would not be visible to people attending the DNC.

Johnson said he wants to make sure protests are held safely and securely while the DNC is underway, but also wants to make sure people who have no interest in the convention can go about their lives, and to ensure "we're also allowing all aspects of government to continue to take place."