Chicago police, Secret Service work on security logistics ahead of DNC

Federal and local law enforcement work together ahead of DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Secret Service and the Chicago Police Department collaborated on Monday.

They're trying to prepare homeowners and local businesses for extra security for the Democratic National Convention in August.

Chicago is four months away from the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center and at McCormick Place.

Agencies like the FBI, Secret Service, and Chicago Police Department passed out flyers like this, canvassing areas that could impact their security plan."

"It'll be like a Bears game for five days," said South Loop resident Sammy Listro.

It's what one South Loop resident expects his neighborhood to look like when the DNC comes to town.

"I think it's a great honor for them to come to our city. It offers a lot for people coming into town," Listro said.

Sammy and Christine Listro live near McCormick Place. Organizers and local safety officials detailed their plans for that area on Monday.

"Today's real purpose here is to. This is the first step in establishing those communication channels. And we'll continue this up until the DNC and throughout the DNC," said Glen Brooks, CPD Director of Community Policing.

U.S. Secret Service agents spoke to a room full of safety officials.

"As we begin our community canvassing, we'll speak to neighborhood residents and business owners around McCormick Place," Brooks said.

The Chicago Police Department, OEMC, FBI, Department of Business Affairs, and Consumer Protection split into groups and canvassed the neighborhood.

Each person carried a bag filled with flyers.

Fatpour Tap Works is right across the street from McCormick Place. Manager Kevin White said they're ready for the crowds.

"We're actually really excited. We are used to having a lot of crowds come in all year round for McCormick Place," White said.

Although the DNC begins August 19th, Christine Listro is concerned about protests.

"I know that when they secure the neighborhood, people don't like it because you can't get in and out. But then sometimes you really want that added security, getting in and out of the neighborhood, so you don't have a lot of people coming in that really don't have a reason to be here," she said.