Options for Chicago Bears to trade Justin Fields limited, per reports

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the NFL Combine in the books, the Bears need to make a decision on quarterback Justin Fields.

But several national reports have indicated the market is not robust for moving him.

Several teams in the market for a quarterback are looking at free agent options, and as free agents get signed, that means fewer options for the Beas to ship Fields elsewhere.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said at the start of the combine that the team hopes to make a decision about the future of the quarterback position quickly.

Last year, general manager Ryan Poles traded the team's top pick to the Carolina Panthers to get several picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. This year, what the team does with its first overall pick will determine Fields' future.

The Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, have already met with top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams.

Fields, 25, has improved statistically each year over his young NFL career. Last season, he threw for more than 2,500 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and added more than 650 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 13 games.

The Bears also have the No. 9 overall pick. The NFL Draft will be held April 25-27/