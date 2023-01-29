Watch CBS News
Local News

Operation PUSH leaders speak out about Tyre Nichols video

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders of Chicago's Operation PUSH are speaking out about the Tyre Nichols case. 

Saturday morning Bishop Tavis Grant, a Memphis native, said the incident was a "gross display of the failure of law enforcement" and called for unity. 

"We'll stand together, we'll weep together, and we'll work together to turn this moment of tragedy into an opportunity to make us better," he said. "We'll show the nation what redemption looks like, what reform looks like, what responsibility looks like. And finally, as long as we remember Tyre, he will live." 

PUSH founder Rev. Jesse Jackson also expressed his anger and grief. 

Nichols' family asked Jackson to speak at Tyre's funeral next week. 

First published on January 28, 2023 / 8:47 PM

