One hospitalized after Evanston shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston Sunday afternoon, police say.

Several people were in an argument near 1800 Lake Street before 5:30 p.m. when one person fired two shots.

According to Evanston Police, one person was struck and transported to a local hospital.

Police say this was not a random act, and the offenders have fled the area, therefore there are no lockdown or shelter in place orders, but people are advised to avoid the area if possible as police investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.