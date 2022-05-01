One dead, one injured after State Street Shooting in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police said it all unfolded in the sidewalk near the House of Blues.

It happened just four blocks away from a recently opened sheriff's command post aimed at cracking down on crime in that area.

The chaos was caught on the Citizen app early Saturday morning.

"I was right around the corner," a man can be heard saying on the video. "I pulled up and I seen them surrounding her. They were yelling and screaming."

Chicago Police said it happened on the sidewalk no State Street near Kinzie. Officers said two women were in an argument with an unknown man who then pulled out a gun and shot both women multiple times.

One of them, a 26-year-old, was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other woman, who is 31, was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Bullets also sprayed a nearby business, busting out a window at Radio Room.

River North ranks fifth out of all neighborhoods in the city htis year for crimes ranging from criminal sexual assault to burglary to robbery.

In 2019, pre-pandemic, through April 19, there were a total of 876 crimes in the community. During the sam timeframe this year, the number is 738.

Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown addressed it an an outdoor rollcall before patrolling the River North neighborhood.

"We want to ensure that the public sees us, visible engaging and collaborative," he said.

During the press conference, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said the number of shootings and homicides has dropped over five years since they put their first command post in the Austin neighborhood.

No one is in custody in Saturday's shooting.