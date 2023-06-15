Watch CBS News
Local News

O'Hare TSA agents pick up man with possibly $10K in cocaine

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

O'Hare TSA agents pick up man with possibly $10K in cocaine
O'Hare TSA agents pick up man with possibly $10K in cocaine 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Florida man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport with what officials think is $10,000 worth of illegal drugs.

It happened around 5:00 Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was caught when a TSA agent spotted the substance during a body scan.

A TSA agent said he was scanning passengers when he spotted the suspect with an object that contained a white, rock-like powder.

Investigators think it was cocaine with a street value of $10,000  

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 4:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.