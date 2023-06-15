O'Hare TSA agents pick up man with possibly $10K in cocaine

O'Hare TSA agents pick up man with possibly $10K in cocaine

O'Hare TSA agents pick up man with possibly $10K in cocaine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Florida man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport with what officials think is $10,000 worth of illegal drugs.

It happened around 5:00 Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was caught when a TSA agent spotted the substance during a body scan.

A TSA agent said he was scanning passengers when he spotted the suspect with an object that contained a white, rock-like powder.

Investigators think it was cocaine with a street value of $10,000