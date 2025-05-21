TSA retires O'Hare Airport's explosive-sniffing dog Panka after her 6 years of service

Most wish that we could retire after just six years on the job, but most would also agree that 8-year-old Panka had a remarkably full and successful career working with the Transportation Security Administration to sniff out explosives at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

Panka, an 8-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, has worked alongside handler Pete Kligerman for a little over a half decade, and on Wednesday was treated to a surprise retirement "ceremony."

The canine was showered with tennis balls and other toys as a reward for a job well done.

Panka celebrates retirement at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after nearly 6 years working with the Transportation Security Administration as an explosives-sniffing canine. Alexandra M Maestre/Transportation Security Administration

"After years of providing an additional layer of security and protecting countless passengers transiting through O'Hare, Panka has earned her retirement," TSA Illinois Federal Security Director Jim Spriggs said. "Panka has represented us well and is a favorite of travelers. Best wishes to her, and thanks to Pete and his family, who will continue to care for her in the years to come."

The agency said these canine workers are just one of the layers of security they use, and "supplement TSA's efforts to keep travelers safe and secure."

At the same time, officials at O'Hare are touting the success of new cameras that can recognize a person's face and verify their identity. They're being used for U.S. citizens returning to the country after foreign travel.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection claims the cameras have cut wait times by nearly 75%, and also reduced the number of missed flight connections for passengers on United and American Airlines by roughly the same proportion.