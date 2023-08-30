Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Marengo

MARENGO, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Marengo, Indiana, on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said officers with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and English Police Department went to a residence to serve an emergency detention order in Marengo.

Upon entry, Bernie Breeding, 49, pointed a firearm at officers, forcing one of the officers to discharge his weapon – striking Breeding, according to ISP.

Officers attempted emergency lifesaving measures, however, Breeding succumbed to his injuries. Family members were notified, and there was no threat to the public.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. After the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor's Office for review.