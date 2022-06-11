Watch CBS News
Officer injured, juvenile in custody after carjacking crash in South Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An officer is injured and a juvenile is arrested following a crash just after midnight in South Loop, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened at East Balbo and South Wabash around 12:03 a.m. as a result of a carjacking involving two vehicles.

An officer, who was on foot, was hit by one of the vehicles. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The juvenile stole the car and crashed into another one, according to police. 

The age and gender of the juvenile is unknown. 

Three others were also taken to an area hospital. Another man was injured but refused treatment. 

ISP is investigating. 

First published on June 11, 2022 / 8:10 AM

