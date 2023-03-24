Officer hurt in three-car crash involving CPD vehicle in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police officer is hurt following a crash in the Uptown neighborhood early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Wilson Avenue.

Police say an officer was responding to a service call when it was struck by a black Honda CRV at the intersection of Wilson and Ashland.

The crash caused the officer's vehicle to spin and strike another vehicle waiting at the red light.

The officer was taken to a local area hospital in good condition with minor injuries. A man and woman in the striking vehicle were not hurt and refused EMS on the scene.

Two men in the third vehicle struck by the officer's car were also not hurt and refused EMS at the scene.

No further injuries were reported.

No citations are pending.