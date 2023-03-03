Funeral arrangements set for CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso

Prosecutors detail events leading up to fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, who was shot and killed on Wednesday in Gage Park.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral home, at 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn.

The funeral mass will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, at 7740 S. Western Av., followed by a private burial.

You can share memories of Officer Vásquez Lasso and offer expressions of sympathy for the family at www.blakelamboaklawn.com.

The 32-year-old officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute in the Gage Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in Vásquez Lasso's death. He is being held without bail and is in critical condition, after Vásquez Lasso returned fire and shot him during a chase.