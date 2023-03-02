Man suspected of killing CPD officer was arrested last summer in connection to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer in Gage Park on Wednesday was arrested last summer, after running from a stolen car police suspected was linked to an earlier shooting in the Little Village neighborhood.

CBS 2 is not naming the suspected shooter because he has not yet been charged in the death of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

Chicago police arrested the 18-year-old for felony aggravated battery with a firearm on July 28, 2022, according to CPD arrest records. However, the arrest report states Cook County prosecutors declined to press that aggravated battery charge, and instead only charged the man with misdemeanor obstructing/resisting a police officer.

According to the arrest report, around 8:10 p.m. on July 28, a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the leg in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place. The victim and witnesses told police three suspects fled the shooting in a white Honda Accord with tinted windows, and the driver was wearing a mask. The car had been stolen two days earlier, according to the police report on the 18-year-old's arrest.

About an hour after the shooting, officers spotted the stolen Honda Accord near 26th and Whipple, with three people inside, and the driver wearing a mask.

The car fled when Chicago police tried to pull it over, before officers were finally able to stop the car near 74th and Parnell, where all three people in the car ran off.

The 18-year-old now suspected of shooting Officer Vasquez-Lasso was one of the three who ran off, and ignored officers' commands to stop, but was arrested without incident after police found him under the porch of a home on the same block where the car stopped.

Police also found a two loaded handguns outside another home on the same block, "in the direct flight path of the offenders from the vehicle," according to the police report.

It was not immediately clear why prosecutors declined to press aggravated battery charges against the 18-year-old. The charge of resisting police was dropped in November, according to Cook County court records.

On Wednesday night, two separate squad cars responded to a call about a man with a gun chasing a woman in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue. Police Supt. David Brown said Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso pursued the suspect, who police knew had a gun.

Brown said the suspect shot the officer, who returned fire, striking each other at very close range. Vasquez-Lasso was shot in the face and leg. The officer's shooter was shot in the head.

Vasquez-Lasso was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Brown said the officer was part of CPD for five years and had a "bright future ahead of him."

Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso Chicago Police Department

The shooter was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have yet to announce any charges against him in connection to Vasquez-Lasso's death.