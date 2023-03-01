Chicago police officer shot, taken to hospital in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police officer was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was shot in the face and leg, police sources tell CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot.

Chopper 2 spotted an ambulance with a police escort heading to Mount Sinai Hospital after the incident near 52nd and Spaulding. A witness at the scene in Gage Park said they hear three or four large bangs and saw officers running to the scene where an officer was lying by a playground.

The officer was transported in critical condition.

Several police squad cars assembled at and around the hospital along California and Ogden.

No further details were available.

This shooting came about just hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced that CPD Supt. David Brown will step down later this month for a new job in Texas. Brown will be replaced by First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter on an interim basis until a new mayor is sworn in.