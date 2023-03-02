Fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso came from a family of public servants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was a 32-year-old husband and son who police said came from a family of public servants.

Vasquez-Lasso was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday in Gage Park.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police Supt. David Brown said the entire department is heartbroken. That emotion was seen on the faces of those in and out of the Chicago Lawn (8th) District police station, where Officer Vasquez-Lasso was based.

Chicago Police Department

CPD Supt. David Brown said at a news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot late Wednesday that two separate squad cars responded to a call about a man with a gun chasing a woman in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue. Brown said Officer Vasquez-Lasso began pursuing the suspect, an 18-year-old man, who police knew had a gun.

Brown said the suspect shot Officer Vasquez-Lasso – who returned fire, striking each other at very close range. The officer was shot in the face and leg.

On Wednesday night, a procession of dozens of police cruisers escorted the officer's body form Mount Sinai Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

First responders and others lined the streets, saluting the ambulance as it went by. Another crowd gathered at the hospital as a show of support.

On Thursday, Officer Vasquez-Lasso was memorialized in the light of day in the bunting hanging on the 8th District station, 3420 W. 63rd St., where the officer had worked for the past five years.

Blue and orange ribbons lined the street, and the flags were at half-staff at the police station on Thursday.

The 100 Club of Illinois' fallen Officers page for Vasquez-Lasso says he leaves a wife behind.

Separately, we found a GoFundMe page created Thursday to "raise funds for Andres' family, to help cover funeral costs, and to provide support for his loved ones in the days and weeks to come."

The Chicago Police Department was tight-lipped in respect of Officer Vasquez-Lasso's family – but said he came from a family of public servants.

Supt. Brown said a lot of Vasquez-Lasso's family is in Columbia and other parts of the world - and police started working with the family Wednesday night to get them to Chicago as soon as possible.

"We ask that this city cover this officer's family," Brown said. "This is a family of public servants, and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy very, very hard."

Police have reiterated the department is going at the family's pace and comfort level in sharing more information.