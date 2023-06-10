Off-duty CPD officer shoots at armed person on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an off-duty Chicago police officer fired their weapon on the city's Southwest side Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park.

Police say the officer was involved in a confrontation with an armed individual in a car when they produced their firearm and discharged their weapon. The armed person fled the scene in the car.

The officer was not injured during this incident.

Information surrounding the shooting, including the comprehensive use of force, is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The Officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.