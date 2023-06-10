Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty CPD officer shoots at armed person on Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an off-duty Chicago police officer fired their weapon on the city's Southwest side Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park.

Police say the officer was involved in a confrontation with an armed individual in a car when they produced their firearm and discharged their weapon. The armed person fled the scene in the car.

The officer was not injured during this incident.  

Information surrounding the shooting, including the comprehensive use of force, is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The Officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.  

First published on June 10, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.