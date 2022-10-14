Watch CBS News
Standoff ends in Oak Park for person in distress in Harlem Avenue building

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 19-hour standoff in Oak Park has ended and the streets along Harlem Avenue near Division have reopened. 

Police were out in force in Oak Park Thursday afternoon as they responded to a barricade situation with someone in distress.

The standoff brought several officers to the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue in Oak Park.

Oak Park standoff ends; streets reopened along Harlem Avenue near Division 00:24

Harlem Avenue at that point divides Oak Park from River Forest. Concordia University is located just to the west in River Forest, but the standoff was not on the campus.

Concordia University security said they were aware of the situation and no lockdowns were in place.

Oak Park police said traffic was being rerouted near the scene, and asked people to avoid the area.

The situation was resolved around 5:20 a.m. Friday when the subject surrendered and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

