No bail for man accused of shooting another in head outside Advocate Christ Medical Center

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A judge has ordered no bail for the man accused of shooting another in the head outside of Advocate Christ Medical Center in southwest suburban Oak Lawn early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors Sunday said it was right out of the emergency room where Marques Rose, 36, shot and killed a man around 2 a.m. They say he was out on bond for another felony and has five felony convictions, including gun charges and burglaries.

Prosecutors say both Rose and the victim had been at a big gathering on 87th and Vincennes earlier in the evening. After two people were shot there, a large group followed one of the victims to the hospital in Oak Lawn. In that group were Rose and the victim, 28-year-old Brandon McGee.

Hospital security called police because of the size of the group that had gathered.

Prosecutors say Rose and McGee got into an argument and the victim, McGee, shoved Rose to the ground.

The two separated in what the judge called a "cooling off" period but after some time, prosecutors allege Rose returned and shot McGee in the head, killing him.

Rose tried to get away from police, who were already on scene, they say, but eventually tracked him down and found the gun under a nearby car. Prosecutors say surveillance footage and witness testimony corroborated what happened.

The judge ordered no bail, saying that even though the victim had shoved Rose to the ground, there was a separation, a cooling off period and that a shove and a shot from a firearm are unequal in terms of power.

Rose is expected to appear in court again Monday for violating his bond order.