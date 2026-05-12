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Oak Brook teen charged with reckless homicide in fatal Downers Grove crash

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A 17-year-old from Oak Brook, Illinois, is charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed a couple from Downers Grove in late March.

Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured on March 27 when a vehicle trying to turn north onto Highland Avenue from 35th Street was struck with a car driving south on Highland.

DuPage County prosecutors say Francesco Redina was driving as fast as 104 miles per hour just before he hit the car driven by 72-yeard-ol Ried Jacobson, with his wife Katherine, 67, in the passenger seat.

Ried Jacobson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Katherine was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Redina is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in the crash. A state petition to keep him detained until his next court date, scheduled for June 15, was denied. As part of his conditions for released, Redina is forbidden from driving a motor vehicle and is not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or any controlled substance that is not medically prescribed.

A memorial service for the Jacobsons is set for Saturday. 

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