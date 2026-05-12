Oak Brook teen charged with reckless homicide in fatal Downers Grove crash

A 17-year-old from Oak Brook, Illinois, is charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed a couple from Downers Grove in late March.

Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured on March 27 when a vehicle trying to turn north onto Highland Avenue from 35th Street was struck with a car driving south on Highland.

DuPage County prosecutors say Francesco Redina was driving as fast as 104 miles per hour just before he hit the car driven by 72-yeard-ol Ried Jacobson, with his wife Katherine, 67, in the passenger seat.

Ried Jacobson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Katherine was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Redina is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in the crash. A state petition to keep him detained until his next court date, scheduled for June 15, was denied. As part of his conditions for released, Redina is forbidden from driving a motor vehicle and is not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or any controlled substance that is not medically prescribed.

A memorial service for the Jacobsons is set for Saturday.