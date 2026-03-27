2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Downers Grove car crash

Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured when two cars collided Friday evening in west suburban Downers Grove.

Police said, around 6:55 p.m., a vehicle was trying to turn north onto Highland Avenue from 35th Street, when it collided with a car headed south on Highland.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the first car was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Two people in the second vehicle were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

Downers Grove police and the DuPage M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team were investigating the cause of the crash.