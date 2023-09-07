Nurses to hold rally against short staffing outside North Chicago health center

Nurses to picket outside of Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Health care workers are hitting the picket line Thursday in the far north suburbs.

Nurses are set to rally outside Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.

They say they're overworked and understaffed.

The nurses want the VA to implement new, more flexible schedules to attract and retain more staff.

They say that while this will help the nurses, it could also help them provide better care for their patients.