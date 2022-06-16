NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Clarendon Hills Metra train crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting a closer look at the scene of a deadly Metra train crash in the southwest suburbs last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report of the investigation with a photo of the damaged train attached.

On May 11, a train hit a truck stalled at a gate crossing in Clarendon Hills. It's where 71-year-old Christina Lopez was thrown from a train window and died.

Four other people were hurt.