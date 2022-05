CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Metra BNSF line train hit a semi truck in Clarendon Hills Wednesday morning.

Metra said inbound and outbound BNSF line train movement is halted near Prospect Street.

STREAMING NOW: Metra train hits semi truck in Clarendon Hills A semi truck was hit by a train in Clarendon Hills, causing the truck to burst into flames.

Video shows the semi truck rolled over and burst into flames near the tracks.

Metra delays are expected.