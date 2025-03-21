NTSB recommends Chicago Skyway be evaluated as soon as possible for collapse risk

The Chicago Skyway is one of 68 bridges nationwide the National Transportation Safety Board be evaluated as soon as possible to gauge its risk of collapse.

The NTSB released the list of bridges they would like to be evaluated with a "vulnerability assessment" for their risk of collapse if involved in a vessel collision like the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore last year.

The NTSB said being on the list doesn't mean a bridge is at imminent risk of collapse, just that they need to be assessed for whether they are above the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials' acceptable level of risk.

Because the Skyway bridge was built before 1991, this is not a mandatory assessment, but the NTSB said the operator should do it and would like them to do it now.

The Chicago Skyway is no longer owned by the city; it was sold first in 2005 and then again in 2022 to private operators.