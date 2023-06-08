Fire crews respond to garage fire in Norwood Park; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters responded to a fire in Norwood Park Thursday morning.

It started inside a garage in the 8200 block of West Courtland Avenue.

Fire officials say the heavy fire extended to the second floor of the home.

The garage and second floor were destroyed by the fire. A car parked outside the garage was also damaged.

Officials say a propane tank explosion possibly started the fire, but the official cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.