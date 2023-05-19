Watch CBS News
Northwestern women's lacrosse tops Loyola Maryland in NCAA Quarterfinals

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team clobbered Loyola Maryland Thursday night in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

The Wildcats were dominant throughout. Madison Taylor opened the scoring early on, and Izzy Scane kept scooping and scoring. Elle Hansen also scored twice, and Northwestern was up 8-1 by the second quarter.

Scane finished with seven goals and three assists as Northwestern cruised to a 16-6 victory.

The Wildcats will face Denver next Friday in the Final Four.

