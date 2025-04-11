Northwestern University women’s tennis coach Claire Pollard gets 600th career win

Northwestern University women's tennis coach Claire Pollard has become just the ninth women's tennis coach ever to reach 600 career victories.

When Pollard made the decision to come over from England to play college tennis at Mississippi State, she expected it to just be a quick layover in America.

"One year turned into four, four turned into quite a lot," she said.

After a decorated playing career with the Bulldogs that included winning a national championship in doubles, Pollard started what would be perhaps an even more impressive coaching career. She's now in her 27th year leading the Northwestern women's tennis program, which has included 13 Big ten titles and NCAA Tournament berths in all but one season.

Earlier this season, Pollard hit a career milestone, becoming just the ninth women's tennis coach ever to reach 600 career victories.

The players and assistant coaches had a celebration planned for the milestone 600th on their, even though they knew that Coach Pollard probably wasn't going to be a big fan of it.

Pollard said she'll continue coaching as long as she still loves doing it, and she still has one big career goal she's chasing.

"I want to win a national champion," she said.

And that would be something to celebrate, whether Pollard likes it or not.