Northwestern University releases designs for smaller, privately funded Ryan Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern University released early designs for a new stadium to replace the 97-year-old Ryan Field, which hosts the school's football games.

The release of the renderings comes a year after the Evanston-based university announced private financing from the Ryan family to build the new facility, according to a news release.

Northwestern said the redesigned Ryan Field will feature a "more intimate setting" with significantly smaller crowds and a maximum capacity of 35,000 people, about 12,000 fewer than the existing stadium.

The new designs also include a new community park, and publicly accessible greenspaces for residents to enjoy year-round community activities.

The school also touted the project is designed to achieve Gold LEED certification, which recognizes buildings with efficient, sustainable designs.

"I have no doubt that the privately funded stadium will be a gamechanger for our football program, athletics department and the community, and will be in line with our other excellent facilities including Welsh-Ryan Arena and Ryan Fieldhouse," said Derrick Gragg, Northwestern's athletic director in a statement.

The Ryan family's $480 million gift to the university was the largest in its history and included funding for not only the new stadium, but funding for academic research.

"I am excited about this project, which will create a world-class new stadium that is befitting our world-class institution, our amazing student-athletes, our fans, our alumni and the Evanston community," said Northwestern President Michael Schill in a statement.

The university added it took into account concerns from nearby residents in designing the new stadium. Some measures under consideration to reduce traffic include a complimentary bike valet program and talks with Metra, the Chicago Transit Authority and ride-sharing services to explore more efficient scheduling and availability on game days.

Northwestern cited studies that show the construction of the project would generate more than $10 million in fees and $600 million in indirect economic development for the city of Evanston. Construction will also create more than 2,900 new jobs.

Evanston residents can learn more about the project at rebuildryanfield.com.