Watch CBS News
Local News

Northwestern develops biomedical device to monitor breastfeeding

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Northwestern develops biomedical device to monitor breastfeeding
Northwestern develops biomedical device to monitor breastfeeding 00:38

Northwestern has unveiled a new biomedical device to help new parents track breastfeeding and ensure their baby is getting enough to eat.

The device was developed by a team of engineers, neonatologists and pediatricians at Northwestern University. It wraps around the nursing mother's breast and transmits data wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet app, where mom can then view a live display of how much milk her baby has consumed in real time.

The developers noted that new parents often experience anxiety around whether their baby is eating enough, especially in the first days and weeks after birth. The device is meant to provide them with peace of mind, and could have particular benefits for fragile babies in the NICU who have specific nutritional needs and markers to hit. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.