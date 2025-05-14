Northwestern develops biomedical device to monitor breastfeeding

Northwestern has unveiled a new biomedical device to help new parents track breastfeeding and ensure their baby is getting enough to eat.

The device was developed by a team of engineers, neonatologists and pediatricians at Northwestern University. It wraps around the nursing mother's breast and transmits data wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet app, where mom can then view a live display of how much milk her baby has consumed in real time.

The developers noted that new parents often experience anxiety around whether their baby is eating enough, especially in the first days and weeks after birth. The device is meant to provide them with peace of mind, and could have particular benefits for fragile babies in the NICU who have specific nutritional needs and markers to hit.