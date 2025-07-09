Northwestern Memorial Hospital plans new tower for cancer care on Streeterville campus in Chicago

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is planning to build a new tower on its Streeterville campus in downtown Chicago.

The plan for the new tower would consolidate cancer care, while also significantly expanding the number of beds the hospital offers.

The tower would have as many as 278 medical beds, and 36 new intensive care beds for Northwestern Medicine patients.

The plan is to build the tower across from the current Feinberg Pavilion, which is located at 251 E. Huron.

The plan is now going before the Illinois Health Care Facilities and Services Review Board. If approved, it could open by 2031.