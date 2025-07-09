Watch CBS News
Local News

Northwestern Memorial Hospital plans new tower for cancer care on Streeterville campus in Chicago

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is planning to build a new tower on its Streeterville campus in downtown Chicago.

The plan for the new tower would consolidate cancer care, while also significantly expanding the number of beds the hospital offers.

The tower would have as many as 278 medical beds, and 36 new intensive care beds for Northwestern Medicine patients.

The plan is to build the tower across from the current Feinberg Pavilion, which is located at 251 E. Huron.

The plan is now going before the Illinois Health Care Facilities and Services Review Board. If approved, it could open by 2031. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.