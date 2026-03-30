Northwestern Medicine, Red Cross hold community blood drive in Chicago's Bronzeville community

Northwestern Medicine and the American Red Cross teamed up for a community blood drive in Chicago on Monday morning.

The blood drive was to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the new Northwestern Medicine Bronzeville Outpatient Center, at 4822 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

This is the first of many planned blood drives at the new facility. It was to kick off with a special inauguration event with local leaders such as Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) in attendance.

The event is meant to spotlight the need for a more diverse blood supply, which is critical for patients with conditions like sickle cell disease.

"Partnerships like this help strengthen and expand our lifesaving blood mission," Tammy Winchester, emerging markets manager for the American Red Cross of Illinois, said in a news release. "By hosting blood drives in trusted community spaces like the Northwestern Medicine Bronzeville Outpatient Center, we're making it easier for people to give and helping build a more diverse blood supply that can save more lives."

Donors at the event will receive a gift card and free health screenings.

Participants can sign up at the Red Cross website.