Northwestern field hockey beats Duke, advances to National Championship game

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's field hockey team has advanced to the National Championship game after beating No. 3 Duke on Friday.

The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but Isle Tromp scored the first goal of the game for Northwestern in the second.

Duke tied the game 1-1 at the start of the third. But in the fourth, Regan Cornelius scored in the fourth to bring the Wildcats up 2-1 – which was the final score.

This is the team's third straight trip to the Final Four.

"To make a Final Four once or twice is amazing," head coach Tracey Fuchs told CBS 2's Matt Zahn earlier this week. "To have done it times in a row now just shows our leadership and how resilient our team is."

We saw the 'Cats women's lacrosse team win their eighth championship, but first in a decade, in the spring. Now, it appears the field hockey team is trying to build a dynasty of its own.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 8:19 PM CST

