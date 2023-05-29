Northwestern lacrosse team wins 8th national title, 1st since 2012

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The national champion Northwestern Wildcats lacrosse team received a warm welcome as they returned home Monday, after dominating Boston College 18-6 in the national title game.

Northwestern won its 8th national championship, and its first in 11 years.

The team was still trying to let the moment sink in on Monday.

"I don't even really know how to put it into words," star attacker Izzy Scane said. "We've just been having the most fun possible, I think. This group has done a great job of just enjoying the little things all season, and I think this obviously is a big thing, so celebrating it with everyone has been awesome, and everyone has just been so happy and emotional and just proud of each other. It's a lot of hard work that went into it, so it's a great feeling."

Head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said it was a special feeling to win another NCAA title, the team's first since 2012. She led the team to seven NCAA championships in eights seasons from 2005 through 2012.

"This isn't my first, but this is my first in a while. So it feels like a first, to be honest, and we had to take a lot of steps to get back here. So this is a really special one," she said.