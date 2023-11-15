Northwestern field hockey returns to Final Four with hopes for second title

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's field hockey team is getting ready to play in the Final Four - again.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Wednesday, this is team's third straight trip, with a shot at their second title.

"It's definitely an honor and a privilege to go back to the Final Four, third year in a row. Not many people can say they've ever been to one - so really, really exciting," said midfielder Peyton Halsey. "Just cannot wait to go."

"To make a Final Four once or twice is amazing," added head coach Tracey Fuchs. "To have done it times in a row now just shows our leadership and how resilient our team is."

This is a very experienced Northwestern team that will be making the trip to North Carolina. That description includes one of their leaders, Peyton Halsey - a grad student and longtime team captain.

"I feel like Peyton has been our captain for three years now. And you know, she's as calm, steady - one of our most consistent players, along with Lauren Wadas, and obviously, Annabel Skubisz in goal," said Fuchs. "I'm really happy that this group of seniors gets back to another Final Four."

Halsey's team leading 34 points helped the Wildcats win 20 straight games since a season opening loss to Louisville. They avenged that only defeat with a come from behind 3-2 win over the Cardinals in the national quarterfinals.

"For us to battle back not once but twice – being down, and then coming back and scoring in the last minute – is so rewarding and just again shows how resilient our team is," says Fuchs.

Now they hope that resiliency helps them in a Final Four that features three of the top four teams in the country including their semifinal opponent, No. 3 Duke.

"Four great teams in this tournament. Our ability to be consistent along all lines. Our defense is amazing - probably one of the top in the country. Our midfielders are fast. They know how to go, and they're so experienced. And then we have people our people up front that can shoot, score goals, get corners," Fuchs said. "We're in pretty good shape across all three lines."

What would it mean to go out on top?

"It would mean everything," Halsey said. "Obviously this is my last year; my last season. It's been like the time of my life like for the last few years. So if I had a chance to come on top one last time, that would be a dream."

And Halsey says everybody on this team believes that dream can come true.

We saw the 'Cats women's lacrosse team win their eighth championship, but first in a decade, in the spring. Now, it appears the field hockey team is trying to build a dynasty of its own.

They face Duke Friday at 2 p.m.