Northwestern beats Iowa in Big Ten women's softball quarterfinal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- Coach Kate Drohan and the Northwestern Wildcats battled Iowa Thursday evening in the Big Ten women's softball quarterfinal.

Northwestern first got on the board at the bottom of the second, when Angela Zedak sent a double off the wall – and Kesley Nader drove Zedak in with a two-out single.

By the bottom of the fourth, the score was still 1-0 with two on base for Northwestern. Nader had a deep shot to right center field – and both runs scored on the triple, bringing the score to 3-0.

Northwestern won the game 3-1.

In the semifinal matchup, the Wildcats will take on Nebraska – who beat Illinois.