Man shot by CPD officer in North Lawndale in bond court Wednesday

Man shot by CPD officers in North Lawndale to appear in bond court Wednesday

Man shot by CPD officers in North Lawndale to appear in bond court Wednesday

Man shot by CPD officers in North Lawndale to appear in bond court Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man shot by Chicago police in the North Lawndale neighborhood now faces three felony charges and is scheduled to appear in bond court today.

Officers say they stopped to check out a group of people gathered near 21st and St. Louis Monday. That's when 25-year-old Javontay Kindred, who police say had a gun, ran from the scene.

Officers chased him into a vacant lot and shot him.

The officers involved will be placed on desk duty while the shooting is investigated.