CPD officer shoots, seriously wounds man in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded a man Monday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a man in his 20s was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, after he was shot in the 2100 block of South Saint Louis Avenue.

COPA responding to “an officer involved shooting in the 2100 block of South St. Louis.”



A police officer also was taken to the hospital for evaluation, as is protocol after an officer fires their weapon, according to the Fire Department. The officer was not injured.

The principal of nearby Crown Community Academy sent parents a letter telling them all students and staff were brought inside the school when staff heard shots fired.

"CPD informed us that the area was secure and there was no longer a safety threat. The incident was not directly related to our school, and everyone is safe. Out of an abundance of caution, additional safety precautions will be put in place for dismissal, and CPD and CPS security will be on-site to provide support," the letter stated.

Further information on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.