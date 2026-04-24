NIPSCO lockout ends for some Steelworkers members, but clerical unit rejects tentative contract

Workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 12775 are headed back to work at NIPSCO, after ratifying a new contract with the utility.

Earlier this month, the company locked out 1,600 workers amid a contract dispute. Last week, NIPSCO reached a tentative contract agreement with two Steelworkers unions.

NIPSCO is a public service company providing natural gas and electricity in Northern Indiana.

The contract provides raises and enhanced health benefits, among other things.

On Friday, USW Local 12775, which represents physical laborers and field employees, ratified the contract, meaning they will go back to work next week.

However, USW Local 13796, which represents clerical workers at NIPSCO, did not ratify the contract, and remain locked out.