NIPSCO reaches tentative contract agreement with United Steelworkers

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) and the United Steelworkers union have reached a tentative agreement, two weeks after the utility locked out 1,600 workers amid a contract dispute.

"This tentative agreement reflects our commitment to our customers, communities and employees and best positions us to continue delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy," NIPSCO said in a statement.

Terms of the agreement have not been announced, and NIPSCO said the steelworkers will remain locked out of their jobs until the contract is ratified.

NIPSCO is a public service company providing natural gas and electricity in Northern Indiana.

Since January, workers have been asking for better working conditions and pay. NIPSCO initiated a lockout on April 2 after its latest offer was rejected by the union.

NIPSCO has said that offer included a 4% pay hike, plus additional increases for lineworkers, two weeks of paid parental leave, expanded bereavement leave and increased safety equipment allowances. They would also have reduced the number of continuous hours worked from 32 to 16.

At the time, the company said the sticking point in negotiations was steelworkers' request for double-time pay for hours worked beyond a regular shift.