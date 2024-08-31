Nico Hoerner helps the surging Cubs rally for a 5-3 win over the sloppy Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the sloppy Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Javier Assad pitched six innings of three-run ball as Chicago won for the eighth time in nine games overall. The Cubs (70-66), who are trying to make up ground in the race for the last NL wild card, went 18-8 in August.

"We have given ourselves a chance to play games in September that count and mean something," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "It took a really good month and it's going to take another great month. I am proud of the guys for putting together a great stretch of baseball and give ourselves a chance here."

José Tena went 3 for 3 for Washington, and Andrés Chaparro connected for his second career homer.

The Nationals put two runners on in the ninth, but Porter Hodge struck out Dylan Crews and James Wood for his third save.

"Like I always say I like to keep the game close," Assad said through a translator. "We have a great offense. I know we started off losing but the runs kept coming and you have a great offense, that's the mindset I always have out there."

Chicago went ahead to stay with four runs in the fifth inning against DJ Herz (2-7), a former Cubs prospect who was traded to the Nationals last year.

Isaac Paredes led off with a single to left for the team's first hit of the game. Michael Busch walked and Hoerner singled to load the bases with none out.

Following a Pete Crow-Armstrong sacrifice fly, Christian Bethancourt singled and center fielder Jacob Young overran the ball. Busch scored on the play, and Ian Happ's groundout drove in Hoerner for a 3-2 lead. Swanson added a two-out RBI double against Jacob Barnes.

"Our depth is impressive right now. ... Nice we've been able to score in different ways," Hoerner said.

Herz allowed three hits, struck out five and walked two. He is winless in his last five starts.

"He was attacking the zone," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "Sometimes he was trying to make that finish pitch. He couldn't get it over and he got in deep counts."

Assad (7-4) was charged with three runs and eight hits. He struck out four and walked two. He has pitched into the sixth inning in his last three starts.

"He doesn't give up," Bethancourt said of Assad. "He gets mad at himself and sometimes you can see it and you can feel it. I think that is a good thing. Then he gets a punch in the mouth and then that's when he starts executing and working and numbers show he's a lot better when he got runners in scoring position. That's not ideal, but that's also ideal that he's able to perform in those situations."

WORTH NOTING

The Cubs added right-hander Shawn Armstrong to their active roster one day after they claimed him off waivers from St. Louis. Right-hander Daniel Palencia was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, and catcher Tomás Nido was released.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Martinez said RHP Trevor Williams (right flexor strain) threw 43 pitches in a simulated game. Martinez wants Williams to get to 50-60 pitches in his next throwing session before deciding the next step.

UP NEXT

In the series finale, Cubs LHP Jordan Wicks (1-2, 4.18 ERA) opposes Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (7-8, 4.26 ERA).