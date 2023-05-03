Newspaper driver carjacked at gunpoint in Oak Park; suspects in custody

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Four juveniles were arrested after carjacking a newspaper driver in Oak Park Wednesday morning.

Police say around 4:15 a.m., the suspects approached the driver, in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.

One of the suspects displayed a pistol and demanded the victim's keys and wallet. Afterward, all four jumped into the victim's car and drove off.

The car was tracked by the victim's OnStar and located at Harlem and Jackson.

All four suspects fled on foot but were later caught and taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported. The victim retrieved his keys and wallet.

Charges are pending.