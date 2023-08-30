Bears delivering 'Welcome to the team' boxes to newborns at Advocate hospitals

Bears giving 'Welcome to the team' boxes to newborns at Advocate hospitals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fun little hello from the Chicago Bears to the newborns arriving at Advocate Chicago hospitals.

Former Bear Anthony "Spice" Adams delivered "welcome to the team" boxes with a Bears onesie, hat, socks, and a card to the team's newest fans at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

It's to kick off the NFL season.

Each baby born between August 28th and Sept. 1 at all Advocate hospitals will get a Bears box to kick off the NFL season.

Their photos will also be featured on the video board at Soldier Field during the Sept. 10, game against the Packers.