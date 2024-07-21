Watch CBS News
Police release new surveillance photo of missing elderly Skokie woman
CHICAGO (CBS) — Skokie Police have released a new surveillance photo of a missing elderly woman from Skokie, Illinois. 

Tsering Wangyal has been missing since Monday. The 82-year-old was last seen at her condo building on Bronx Place. 

On Saturday night, police released the new surveillance image from that very same day. It was taken just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Levy Senior Center in Evanston. 

The family said she was heading to a prayer meeting. They also say she has no driver's license and left without her money or phone. 

Police say teams brought out bloodhounds, but last week's heavy rain may have washed away her scent. 

