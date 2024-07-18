Suburban Chicago neighbors continue to look for missing 82-year-old woman

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – A north suburban community was still trying to locate an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Skokie on Monday.

Tsering Wangyal was on her way to a prayer meeting, and she had no mental or physical limitations that might have explained her absence. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of the 9500 block of Bronx Place, according to police.

She is a 5-foot-1, 160-pound Asian American woman with silver hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, light-colored pants, and slippers. She also wears glasses.

Her family said Wangyal moves slowly. She left her condo without any money, ID, or her cell phone. Family members said they had volunteers walking around places that Wangyal may have gone. They were also putting up posters with her photo, but, they said, they don't have a clear idea as to where she might be.

"It's just so open-ended that we cannot rule anything out," said Tenzin Wengyal, Tsering's daughter. "And that's been very challenging."

One of the volunteers said he's known Wangyel, who was born in Tibet, since she arrived in Chicago in 1992. She's known to be quiet, soft-spoken, and considerate.

"She's very gentle," said Norbu Samphell. "She is not very talkative. She talks nice. She's really nice to all the people."

Those who know her were surprised to hear that she walked away because she's never done it before.

A video appeared to show her walking out of her building. Family members said she never had a driver's license so it's possible she may have tried to talk to a CTA or Pace bus driver for help as she tried to get to a prayer meeting at the Tibetan Alliance of Chicago Community Center in Evanston.

Samphell said he'd know exactly how he will greet her when they're reunited.

"I would hug her," he said beginning to tear up. "Would hug her. Yes."

Tsering Wangyal only moved to Skokie in March. She had lived in Rogers Park before. Her family is also searching that area.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts should call 911 or contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.