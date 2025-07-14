New Red Line stations opening on Chicago's North Side this weekend
Residents in Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods are finally getting access back to Red Line stops on Sunday.
The brand new Red Line stations are slated to open at Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn, and Bryn Mawr. The temporary Argyle and Bryn Mawr stations, which have been open since spring 2021, will close when the new stations open.
The reconstructed stations will open at the following locations:
- 1121 W. Berwyn Ave
- 1117 W. Lawrence Ave
It caps off a $2.1 billion project to replace century-old tracks, signals, and platforms that had all reached the end of their service lives.