New Little Village facility for migrants opened Saturday and nearly full

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just hours after opening a new center to care for migrants on Saturday, organizers say they'll already need more space.

The "respite center" in Little Village's Piotrowski Park is expected to handle about 200 people.

But already, organizers say they say need more support, more funding, and more space.

The migrants at Piotrowski Park were previously waiting in area police district lobbies. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez tells us he's seen neighbors stop by to help. Organizations and churches are stepping up. This site has showers and activities for children.

Sigcho-Lopez said says Little Village has been a port of entry for generations, but this crisis brings new challenges that require state and federal funding.

"We had streets and sanitation, [office of emergency management] has come through the site to make sure that we took every precaution and all the necessary steps to make this a sustainable and safe emergency shelter," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Sigcho-Lopez Lopez acknowledges the mayoral transition doesn't help their timeline.

He said the office of emergency management did a site tour Wednesday, but no decisions will be made until Brandon Johnson's sworn in on Monday.

To get up to speed, some of Johnson's staff have already come through the center.

