New Jersey trucker charged after 8 crashes on I-57 in Chicago, driver beaten in apparent road rage spree

A New Jersey man is facing charges for attempted murder and battery after an alleged road rage incident on I-57 on Chicago's South Side.

Illinois State Police said Tuesday they got multiple reports of crashes on northbound I-57 near 127th Street on Chicago's South Side.

State police said Hassan Moutassim, 25, of Jersey City allegedly drove his semi cab, which did not have a trailer attached at the time, recklessly down the highway, causing eight separate crashes, culminating with a final multi-vehicle crash near Halsted Street.

After that last crash, Moutassim allegedly stopped his truck, got out, physically removed a driver out of another crashed vehicle and began beating them. State police said he also tried to strangle that driver.

Troopers got to the scene and took Moutassim into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Moutassim is now charged with attempted murder, attempted battery on a public way and aggravated battery - strangulation, all felonies. He is being held in custody while he awaits his first court appearance.